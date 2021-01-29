DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

SPORTTOTAL AG: Next-generation and junior Basketball Bundesliga live and exclusively on sporttotal



29.01.2021 / 16:16

Corporate News

Next-generation and junior Basketball Bundesliga live and exclusively on sporttotal

- Cooperation agreement to run until 2027

- Full medialization of next-generation leagues

- First junior league on sporttotal

- Automated broadcasting of all games



Cologne, 29 January 2021. sporttotal.tv gmbh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has signed a cooperation with Nachwuchs (NBBL) and Jugend Basketball Bundesliga (JBBL) (Gemany's next generation and junior basketball leagues). As from the 2020/2021 season, sporttotal will be broadcasting games live and exclusively on sporttotal.tv. The agreement will run for seven years.

NBBL has taken the next step toward professionalization and, with the medialization of next-generation leagues, has created an unprecedented platform for young talented basketball players.

Uwe Albersmeyer, Managing Director of NBBL gGmbH: "Together with sporttotal, we are taking an innovative step into the future. Medialization offers our young generation who are members of NBBL and JBBL a greater opportunity of getting themselves noticed. Our clubs in particular will benefit from more awareness in the media."

Next-generation leagues on sporttotal for the very first time

Games of the ladies' top Basketball Bundesliga (DBBL) have been broadcast on sporttotal since 2019. With NBBL und JBBL on board, sporttotal is now bringing the full range of next-generation leagues and widening its basketball offering for fans.

For the 2021/22 league season, the venues of NBBL will be equipped with sporttotal's AI-based camera systems in the first step. As from the following 2022/23 season, cameras will be installed at JBBL's venues. All games will be transmitted fully automatically and are also subsequently available as video-on-demand.

Dr. Roman Schade, Media Rights and Legal Director at sporttotal: "We are delighted to have been able to increase our commitment to the sport of basketball with NBBL and JBBL. We will now be able to reach new target groups with the next-generation leagues. Our aim is to medialize basketball on a widespread basis and to offer young players a powerful platform with strong coverage."

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips amateur football clubs with special video technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically using the new "sporttotal.tv" platform. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC Zurich 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Driving Experience.

