SEIF S.p.A: SEIF - Approval of the 2021 financial calendar

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

Approval of the 2021 financial calendar

Rome, 29 January 2021 - Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF"), media content provider and publisher of various publishing and multimedia products, company whose shares are traded on AIM Italia, the multilateral system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, announces, pursuant to art. 17 of AIM Italia Issuers' Regulations, the following financial calendar for the year 2021.

Timing Event description March 31, 2021 Board of Directors to approve the draft financial statement for financial year ended 31 December 2020 April 29, 2021; May 12, 2021 Shareholders' Meeting (1st and 2nd call) to approve the financial statement for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 September 29, 2021 Board of Directors to approve the half-yearly financial report at June 30, 2021

The financial calendar and this press release are available on the website of the company: www.seif-spa.it, in the "Investor Relations" section. Any changes to the calendar will be promptly disclosed to the market.

***

SOCIETA' EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

For further information:



Press Office

Close to Media - Company founded by Elisabetta Neuhoff

Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milano

Tel: 02.70006237

Fax: 02.89694809

www.closetomedia.it

Luca Manzato | luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Sofia Crosta | sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it,





Nomad

Alantra Capital Markets

Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milano tel. +39 02 63671613 mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com



SEIF - Investor relations

06 32818514

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it



------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZ1uZ5hmYm+cmnKelchnaWlkZmZoxmmbbGbKk5ZrYpzFmZqWxptqb8XLZm9ol2xp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-67273-seif_cos_29012021_eng.pdf