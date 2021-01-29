Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
29.01.2021
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - VanEck complete their change of depository

PR Newswire

London, January 29

VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. (the Company)

Barbara Strozzilaan 310
1083 HN Amsterdam
Netherlands

Notice to Shareholders of the Company and the underlying Sub-Funds (ETFs)

Dear Shareholder,

VanEck Asset Management B.V. wishes to inform you of the intended appointment of the depositary of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. (the " Company").

VanEck Asset Management B.V. will appoint State Street Bank International GmbH, Amsterdam branch as the new depositary of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. as of 1 February 2021. Offering documents such as the Prospectus, Supplements and KIIDs ("Offering Documents") of the Company, which will specify this change as well as other further changes and updates, will be updated and will be made available on www.vaneck.com.

If you have any queries or require further information in relation to the above, please contact your usual VanEck contact or consult with your professional adviser.

We thank you for your continuing support of the Company.

Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.
Amsterdam, 29 January 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
