Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) has grown its portfolio strongly since IPO, bringing a much-needed new supply of supported housing to market and building its base of secure income. We expect acquisitions, rent indexation and the completion of forward-funded developments to drive further strong earnings growth in FY20 and FY21 and, with rent collection unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, further growth in DPS.

