INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.: Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. To Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call & Video Webcast Presentation

LIMA, PERU / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE:IFS) announced today that it will host its Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings conference call & video webcast presentation.

The conference call will take place on: Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 am Lima Time / 9:00 am New York Time.

Presenting for IFS:

Mr. Mr. Luis Felipe Castellanos - Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp Financial Services Ms. Michela Casassa - Chief Financial Officer, Intercorp Financial Services

Mr. Gonzalo Basadre - Chief Executive Officer, Interseguro

Mr. Bruno Ferreccio - Chief Executive Officer, Inteligo

Intercorp Financial Services will release Fourth Quarter 2020 results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

From within the U.S.: 1 (866) 807-9684

From outside the U.S.: +1 (412) 317-5415

Conference ID: IFS

There will be a live video webcast presentation on this event available at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/ifs2102125Pks0sCi.html

A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion at: www.ifs.com.pe

About the Company:

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. ("IFS"), is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB.

For more information, please visit www.ifs.com.pe, or contact:

Mr. Ernesto Ferrero, Investor Relations Officer

eferrerom@intercorp.com.pe

Tel: (511) 219-2000 x. 29025

Mr. Alfredo Zurita, Investor Relations

azurita@intercorp.com.pe

Tel: (511) 219-2000 x. 29029

Intercorp Financial Services Inc.

Torre Interbank, Carlos Villaran 140

Lima 13, Peru

Mr. Jorge Orihuela, Investor Relations

jorihuelao@intercorp.com.pe

Tel: (511) 219-2000 x. 29028

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626775/Intercorp-Financial-Services-Inc-To-Host-Fourth-Quarter-2020-Earnings-Conference-Call-Video-Webcast-Presentation