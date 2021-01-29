Announcement on Completion and Results of Purchase Plan of D-Shares by Haier International Co. Ltd. ("HIC")



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 29 January 2021 Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ('the Company') received a notification from Haier International Co., Ltd. ("HIC"), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company's principal shareholder Haier Group Corporation. HIC further acquired 992,337 D-Shares in the Company through block trade and by this completed its Purchase Plan of D-Shares ("Purchase Plan") published on 26 September 2019.

Details of the Implementation of the Purchase Plan by HIC

On 26 September 2019, HIC purchased 57,142,857 of the Company's D-Shares through block trade, accounting for 0.90% of the then total issued share capital of the Company (the "First Purchase").

Affected by the privatization of the Company's subsidiary Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.(hereinafter referred to as the "Privatization Project"), on 13 March 2020, HIC announced to delay the implementation period of the Purchase Plan until the completion or termination of the Privatization Project. The Privatization Project was implemented and completed on 26 December 2020 and on 31 December 2020, HIC notified to continue to implement the Purchase. The updated cumulative Shareholding Increase cap not to exceed 2% of the then total issued share capital of the Company (including the shares purchased in the First Purchase). Otherwise, the Purchase Plan remained unchanged.

On 28 January 2021, the Company was informed by HIC that it had cumulatively purchased 58,135,194 of the Company's D-Shares including the First Purchase, accounting for 0.644% of the Company's total issued share capital so far. The average price per share paid in the Purchase Plan was Euro 1.135 per share, with a total amount of Euro 66 million (including handling fees) having been paid. As of the date of this announcement, the Shareholding Increase Plan has been completed.

Haier Group Corporation and its concerted actors including HIC now collectively hold 3,173,254,342 shares of the Company, accounting for 35.15% of the Company's total issued share capital so far.

Summary of implementation of HIC's Purchase Plan

In summary, the Purchase Plan was completed as follows:

Entity to Shareholding Increase Method of Shareholding Increase Number of shares increased in Shareholding Increase(share) Average price for Shareholding Increase (Euro/share) Amount for Shareholding Increase (Euro) Percentage of shares increased in Shareholding Increase to the total share capital of the Company HIC block trade 58,135,194 1.135 66 million 0.644%

Inspection opinions from the lawyer

King & Wood Mallesons Beijing issued the King & Wood Mallesons Beijing's Inspection Opinions on the Matter of Purchase Plan of the Company's D-Shares by HIC and was of the view that HIC was qualified for implementing this Purchase; this Purchase can be exempted from applying to CSRC for a waiver from making an offer complied with the paragraph 2 (2) of Article 63 of the Administrative Measures on Takeover of Listed Companies, and can apply to the stock exchange and the securities registration and clearing organization to complete share transfer and transfer registration formalities directly (if necessary); this Purchase has performed corresponding information disclosure obligations.

Others

Previous announcements regarding the Purchase Plan of HIC haven been disclosed by the Company at https://www.dgap.de/dgap/News/cms/haier-smart-home-coltd-release-according-article-the-wphg-the-german-securities-trading-act-with-the-objective-europewide-distribution/?newsID=1200957 ;

https://www.dgap.de/dgap/News/corporate/haier-smart-home-coltd-haier-international-ltd-revised-intention-relation-share-purchases/?newsID=1293881 ;

https://www.dgap.de/dgap/News/cms/haier-smart-home-coltd-release-according-article-the-wphg-the-german-securities-trading-act-with-the-objective-europewide-distribution/?newsID=1415850

The entity to Shareholding Increase undertakes not to reduce its holdings of the Company's shares during the legal period.

It is hereby notified the above.

The Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.



About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

