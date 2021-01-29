Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is pleased to announce that its CEO Ulrich Ernst will be presenting at AlphaValue's upcoming battery technology webinar in english on 3 February 2021 at 15:00 (Central European Time).

In November 2020, Blackstone Resources opened a battery factory in Saxony, Germany. Mr Ernst will give an overview of how these developments are progressing, plus the recent breakthroughs the within its battery technology division. This includes the use of proprietary 3D-printing technology to produce Lithium batteries that has a substantially increased energy density.

He will also discuss the progress made in developing the next generation of solid-state batteries, which Blackstone also plans to mass-produce in the coming years and the Research and development support which has been granted by InnoSuisse and by the European Commission and other academic or research institutions.

He will outline the increased demand of battery metals with a brief discussion on Blackstone's mining investments and it's sourcing valuable battery materials including lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, copper and graphite. This Blackstone vision shows the vertically integrated battery supplier for the auto and mass battery storage industry.

Blackstone Resources AG is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery metals market. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery technology and battery metals revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research program on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

