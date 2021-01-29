Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

29 January 2021

CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc ("Conroy Gold" or the "Company") (AIM:CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that the issued share capital of the Company at the date of this announcement comprises 32,319,705 ordinary shares of €0.001, with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 32,319,705.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

