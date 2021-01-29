WAVESTONE: Resumption of Wavestone's dividend payment policy for the 2020/21 fiscal year

At its meeting on January 29, 2021, Wavestone's Supervisory Board approved the Management Board's proposal to resume the company's dividend payment policy. The decision was made in light of the firm's improved performance and the resilience of the outlook in the consulting market, despite the health situation.

A resolution to this effect will therefore be proposed at the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting on July 27, 2021, which will approve the accounts for the 2020/21 fiscal year. The level of the proposed dividend will be determined in relation to the accounts closed on March 31, 2021.

As a reminder, Wavestone took the decision to exceptionally suspend its dividend payment policy in the context of the Covid-19 crisis. As a result, no dividend was paid for the 2019/20 fiscal year.

Prior to this, Wavestone had paid a dividend every year since it was first listed in 2000.

In the 20 years following this, the level of annual dividend was always greater than, or equal to, that of the previous year (recalculated for any divisions in the par value of the share during the period). For the 2018/19 fiscal year, the company paid a dividend of €0.23 per share; an increase of + 14% compared with the previous year.

Next event: 2020/21 annual revenue: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on over 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas Bouchez

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

