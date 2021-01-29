Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA 
Frankfurt
29.01.21
08:10 Uhr
29,650 Euro
+0,150
+0,51 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,80030,45018:46
Actusnews Wire
29.01.2021 | 18:12
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Resumption of Wavestone's dividend payment policy for the 2020/21 fiscal year

At its meeting on January 29, 2021, Wavestone's Supervisory Board approved the Management Board's proposal to resume the company's dividend payment policy. The decision was made in light of the firm's improved performance and the resilience of the outlook in the consulting market, despite the health situation.

A resolution to this effect will therefore be proposed at the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting on July 27, 2021, which will approve the accounts for the 2020/21 fiscal year. The level of the proposed dividend will be determined in relation to the accounts closed on March 31, 2021.

As a reminder, Wavestone took the decision to exceptionally suspend its dividend payment policy in the context of the Covid-19 crisis. As a result, no dividend was paid for the 2019/20 fiscal year.

Prior to this, Wavestone had paid a dividend every year since it was first listed in 2000.

In the 20 years following this, the level of annual dividend was always greater than, or equal to, that of the previous year (recalculated for any divisions in the par value of the share during the period). For the 2018/19 fiscal year, the company paid a dividend of €0.23 per share; an increase of + 14% compared with the previous year.

Next event: 2020/21 annual revenue: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on over 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas Bouchez
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m5xxkZmXZGydnW9wZpubbZdrm2ljlJKUmJSXlpeZmJubm51lmGeXm5jLZm9ol21m
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-67280-2020-communique-dividende-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
WAVESTONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.