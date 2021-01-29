DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

to Reappoint Ulrich Dauer as CEO and to Appoint Florian Schmid as CFO



HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, 29 January 2021 - the Board of Directors (Board) of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) announced today that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on Friday, March 12, 2021. The EGM will take place virtually.



The EGM agenda, explanatory notes and terms of participation have been made public and are available as of January 29, 2021 on the Vivoryon website https://www.vivoryon.com/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021/. Vivoryon shareholders are invited to consult the company website in order to obtain current information on the procedures for participating in the EGM.



Key agenda items for the EGM include:

1. Reappointment of Dr. Ulrich Dauer as executive member of the Board

The Board nominates Dr. Ulrich Dauer for reappointment as executive member of the Board and shall upon reappointment regrant him the title of Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1st, 2021.

2. Appointment of Mr. Florian Schmid as executive member of the Board

The Board nominates Mr. Florian Schmid for appointment as executive member of the Board and shall upon appointment grant him the title of Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1st, 2021.



"I am delighted to welcome Florian Schmid to Vivoryon. He brings a wealth of experience to the Board, including an excellent track record in scaling organizations and leading finance and investor relations in the EU and US," said Dr. Erich Platzer, Chairman of the Board.



Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO of Vivoryon, added: "Throughout his career, Florian has demonstrated remarkable talent in driving financial performance and serving as a strategic partner. We are convinced that Florian will be instrumental in executing our growth strategy and the development of our pipeline for the benefit of patients."



"I am thrilled to join Vivoryon and to become a part of this ambitious team, which has dedicated itself to the fight against Alzheimer's Disease," said Florian Schmid. "Vivoryon is a prime example of an R&D-focused company that has successfully brought pharmaceutical innovation to patients in need. I look forward to contributing to Vivoryon's further growth."



Florian Schmid has twenty years of finance leadership experience in public biopharmaceutical and technology businesses. Mr. Schmid joins Vivoryon from InflaRx, where he served as Director Finance & Controlling supporting various financing transactions including a US IPO. Prior to that role, Mr. Schmid spent nearly six years at T-Systems International GmbH, where he most recently led the Global Deal & Business Support department. Mr. Schmid began his career as certified Tax Advisor and Public Accountant at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young. He received a business degree from the Ludwig-Maximilian-University, Munich. Mr. Schmid will lead all corporate finance functions as an executive member of the Board and will be based in Munich, Germany.



About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury. www.vivoryon.com



