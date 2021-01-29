Dr. Shawn Joseph to Facilitate Session on Advancing Educators of Color at Educator Exchange on Feb. 2, 2021

During the session, a panel of leaders and change agents will highlight how district-university partnerships are critical to preparing, recruiting, and developing effective educators.

GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Dr. Shawn Joseph, the Principal of acclaimed education and equity consulting firm Joseph and Associates, has been invited to facilitate a session entitled "Advancing Educators of Color" for the Insight Education Group's 2021 Educator Exchange. The session will take place on February 2, 2021 from 1 pm to 3 pm EST.

During the session, a panel of leaders and change agents will highlight how district-university partnerships are critical to preparing, recruiting, and developing effective educators. The panel will also explore and recognize the important role that Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have played - and continue to play - in preparing and launching the careers of teachers of color into K-12 classrooms. Participants will leave with actionable strategies and practical insights on how to cultivate effective district-university partnerships.

According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, about 50 percent of the public school student population is nonwhite, and yet 80 percent of public school teachers are white. At the same time, research has found that low pay, high stress, and lack of career development support and opportunities are all major reasons why many teachers of color quit the profession at higher rates than their white colleagues.

"Across the country, there is a significant and growing gap between the number of educators of color, and the number of students of color," commented Dr. Joseph, who in 2020 accepted a tenure track position at Howard University's Graduate School of Education in the Educational Leadership Department. "Collectively, leaders from K-12 districts, Minority Serving Institutions and Historically Black Colleges and Universities need to join forces to close this gap and develop progressive and sustainable strategies and programs to recruit, empower, elevate, and retain top educators of color."

Since 2000, Insight Education Group's has worked with thousands of educators in districts and schools nationwide and abroad to accelerate professional growth, and ensure every student has a great teacher. The acclaimed organization is composed of former teachers, school leaders and high-level district administrators, who have been leading voices in the national conversation on college and career-ready standards and educator effectiveness.

"I am honored to have been invited by Insight Education Group to facilitate this very important and timely session at the 3rd annual Educator Exchange, and look forward to a dynamic, interactive, insightful and informative event," added Dr. Joseph. "While the challenges that teachers of color and students of color face are significant, I have no doubt that we can resolve them if we have the will, direction and resources to do so."

About Dr. Shawn Joseph

Dr. Shawn Joseph is the Principal of acclaimed education and equity consulting firm Joseph and Associates. His contributions to the education sector have earned him numerous awards and accolades, including the Met-Life Middle School Principal of the Year for the State of Maryland, the American Educational Research Association's Outstanding Dissertation Award in the area of Educational Leadership, and the Ambassador Andrew Young Leadership Award.

In 2020, he was selected as the Person of the Year by Nashville's Tribune newspaper, and in the same year he was honored with the Greater Nashville Association of Black School Educator's Trailblazer Award.

Dr. Joseph also served on the Board of Learning Forward, an international organization focused on ensuring equity and excellence in teaching and learning through building the capacity of leaders to establish and sustain highly effective professional learning. His other board of trustee appointments include the Equity Alliance, a non-profit organization in Nashville, TN, with a mission to advocate for African Americans and other communities of color to have a fair and just opportunity at realizing the American dream. We are a Nashville-based grassroots non-profit advocacy group that seeks to equip citizens with tools and strategies to engage in the civic process and empower them to take action on issues affecting their daily lives. Learn more at https://josephandassociatesllc.com.

