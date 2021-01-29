The "Global Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the special purpose logic IC market and it is poised to grow by $30.67 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The report on special purpose logic IC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high adoption of smartphones and tablets and growing requirement for memory devices. In addition, high adoption of smartphones and tablets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The special purpose logic IC market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies automation in automobiles as one of the prime reasons driving the special purpose logic IC market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

The report on special purpose logic IC market covers the following areas:

Special purpose logic IC market sizing

Special purpose logic IC market forecast

Special purpose logic IC market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Communications Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Computing Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/770aaw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005506/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900