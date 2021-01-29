The "Global Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the special purpose logic IC market and it is poised to grow by $30.67 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The report on special purpose logic IC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high adoption of smartphones and tablets and growing requirement for memory devices. In addition, high adoption of smartphones and tablets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The special purpose logic IC market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies automation in automobiles as one of the prime reasons driving the special purpose logic IC market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corp.
- Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc.
The report on special purpose logic IC market covers the following areas:
- Special purpose logic IC market sizing
- Special purpose logic IC market forecast
- Special purpose logic IC market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Communications Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Computing Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corp.
- Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/770aaw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005506/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900