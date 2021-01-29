Aegis Capital Corp. announces the hiring of a new Senior Vice President of Investments in San Francisco, CA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Ghazaleh Ebrahimi has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President of Investments.

Ghazaleh Ebrahimi has worked in the financial industry for over 30 years. Initially Mrs. Ebrahimi started in the banking sector in 1990 and eventually transitioned to wealth management in 1998. She went on to gain experience working at investment firms such as Northwestern Mutual Life, Citigroup, Bank of America Investment Services, Stone & Youngberg, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company. She has built her business on long-lasting relationships by understanding her clients' goals and providing them with personalized investment strategies that help them address their financial needs. Mrs. Ebrahimi's focus is customizing portfolios designed to help grow and conserve wealth by delivering an exceptional level of personalized service and experience. She works with clients ranging from small business owners to highly compensated professionals. Mrs. Ebrahimi's sole purpose is to deliver boutique level service while still offering a full-range of products and services to her valued clients.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "Ghazaleh's planning-focused approach offers clients personalized advice to help achieve their goals. Her approach is an excellent value-add to her clients and our culture. We are pleased to welcome her to our team as we look forward to our continued growth on the West Coast."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "I am excited to add another high-quality member to our team and look forward to working with Ghazaleh as we continue to grow and attract talented financial advisors. Ghazaleh comes to Aegis with more than three decades of industry experience and has dedicated her career to providing her clients with the highest quality advice and service."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626791/Aegis-Capital-Corp-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-Senior-Vice-President-of-Investments-in-San-Francisco-CA