Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2021) - General Gold Resources Inc. (CSE: GGLD) (formerly, CellStop Systems Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press releases dated July 29, 2020 and December 23, 2020, the Company has satisfied the conditions precedent to the listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

On December 30, 2020, the Company changed its name from CellStop Systems Inc. to "General Gold Resources Inc." The Company then proceeded with its previously announced non-brokered private placement and, on January 6, 2021, completed the issuance of an aggregate of 15,350,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $921,000. Each Unit was comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.10 per share at any time within 18 months of the date of issuance of the warrant. All of the securities issued under the private placement are subject to a four month resale restriction.

On January 6, 2021, the Company also completed its previously announced debt settlement with three directors and officers and eight arm's length creditors (the "Debt Settlement") to enable the Company to satisfy the working capital listing requirements of the CSE. The Debt Settlement resulted in an aggregate of $479,399.82 of indebtedness being retired in consideration for the issuance of 7,989,997 Units at a price of $0.06 per Unit (same terms as the Units issued under the private placement). The Debt Settlement did not result in the creation of new insiders or a new control person.

The Company also completed the initial issuance on January 6, 2021 of 200,000 common shares to Metals Creek Resources Corp. ("MCR") in accordance with the arm's length option agreement (the "Option Agreement") between the Company and MCR pursuant to which the Company has the right to acquire 100% of the right, title and interest in and to the Clark's Brook Property in central Newfoundland.

Further details regarding the transactions discussed in this press release are available in the Company's listing statement prepared in conjunction with the listing of the common shares on the CSE. The listing statement has been posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Having satisfied the listing requirements of the CSE, effective at the open of market on February 1, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "GGLD".

