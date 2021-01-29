Haymarket Media Group bolsters its US Board, including the appointment of two national leaders in oncology and digital health technology, as non-executive board members

Today Haymarket Media, Inc CEO Lee Maniscalco announced three new appointments to its Haymarket Media, Inc Board.

The Board welcomes on board Professor and Chairman of Surgery at Fox Chase Cancer, Robert G. Uzzo, MD, MBA, and national thought-leader in digital health transformation, Daniel T. Garrett, who will join existing non-executive Board Member, Melissa Boone. At the same time, Michael Graziani, who joined Haymarket in 2018, is promoted to the Haymarket Board of Directors, in his capacity as President of Haymarket's US Medical Communications Division.

Haymarket Media, Inc is a specialist media, information, data and analytics business with 24 market-leading brands in healthcare and business media. Headquartered in New York City with offices in New Jersey, Illinois, and Florida. Haymarket Media, Inc operations are part of the global Haymarket Media Group, based in the United Kingdom and founded in 1957.

Haymarket Media Group global CEO, Kevin Costello said: "I am delighted to welcome Robert, Daniel and Michael to our US Board. The strengthening of the Board stands us in good stead as we enter the next phase of our exponential growth in the US, and globally."

"These additions to our Board provide a powerful combination of high-level expertise and practical experience. Their insights will enable us to stay on top of fast-breaking developments in clinical medicine and healthcare technology and help position us for continued growth, success, and leadership in the industries we serve," said Haymarket Media US CEO Lee Maniscalco.

"I am very excited to join the Haymarket Board and to help extend the company's international market-leading media brands into a new era of personalized therapies across multiple therapeutic categories," said Dr. Uzzo. "The rapid changes in diagnostics, genomics, and immunotherapies are remarkable, and Haymarket Media is incredibly positioned to capitalize on these and other evolving trends."

"There is an explosion of new clinical knowledge across the healthcare industry as well as the need for healthcare professionals to digitally connect, in order to digest and apply that knowledge," said Garrett. "I'm looking forward to working with the Haymarket team as we leverage their platform and look for more ways to improve clinical outcomes and enhance the health of society."

"I am excited about the strong foundation that has been built at Haymarket," Graziani said. "The company's commitment to innovation and a robust data infrastructure made me want to join this fabulous team. As a Board member, I look forward to contributing further to the success of Haymarket US."

About Haymarket

Haymarket Media, Inc. is an award-winning specialist content and information company. With 24 market-leading media brands, Haymarket offers unmatched expertise and insight through balanced, relevant, original content across a spectrum of media channels. Haymarket is home to highly regarded health care professional brands such as The Clinical Advisor, Dermatology Advisor, and MPR (Monthly Prescribing Reference) among a portfolio of HCP-focused, specialty-specific websites, as well as the esteemed business media titles PRWeek and MM&M (Medical Marketing Media). For more information visit www.haymarket.com

Biography

Robert G. Uzzo, MD, MBA

In addition to heading the Department of Surgery at Fox Chase, Dr. Uzzo is Deputy Chief Clinical Officer, Senior Vice President of Physician Services, and President of the Fox Chase Cancer Center Medical Group. He is a nationally recognized authority in oncology having published over 500 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters. Dr. Uzzo has worked extensively on national guidelines and has held leadership positions with the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Urological Association, the National Cancer Institute's Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group, and the Society of Urologic Oncology. He directs the nation's largest surgical collaborative focused on improving prostate cancer care and has led national efforts in solid tumor treatment and immunotherapy.

Dr. Uzzo is a long-time consultant and editorial board member of Haymarket's Renal Urology News and MPR. His 30 years of experience in medicine reflect his enthusiastic, creative, and tireless advocacy of value-based healthcare. His focus on patient care has twice led the Fox Chase Medical Group to the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award, which recognizes performance in the top 5% of facilities surveyed nationally. He brings to the Haymarket Board extensive clinical, academic, pharmaceutical, and administrative experience and a perspective that "the ultimate competitive advantage for an organization is its ability to learn, and to translate that learning into rapid action."

Daniel Garrett

In his 14 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Garrett founded and led the company's Health Industries IT (HIT) practice, ranked as one of the leading consulting firms in population health, value-based care, digital enterprise, and healthcare analytics. He also served as Technology Consulting Leader for PwC US and Trifecta (encompassing the US, China/Hong Kong, and Japan). He led PwC's analytics, digital, and cybersecurity initiatives and was responsible for driving emerging technologies in those areas as well as Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation. Prior to joining PwC, he was Executive Vice President and Managing Partner for CSC, leading its global healthcare practice.

Garrett has been recognized as one of the nation's top 25 consultants by Consulting magazine. He serves on the Board of the eHealthinitiative, driving improvements in healthcare quality, safety, and efficiency through IT. He is also on the Board of WellDoc, a leading digital company in chronic disease management, and an advisory board member for Apatics (healthcare analytics/AI) and Lucideus/SAFE, a company setting standards for measuring and mitigating cybersecurity risks. Garrett's deep multi-industry experience, technology expertise, and board and organizational leadership will contribute significantly to the expansion of Haymarket's digital footprint.

Mike Graziani

Mike Graziani joined Haymarket in 2018, bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience with healthcare media companies. At SLACK Inc. he guided the commercial launch of the digital platform Healio.com. He has worked across almost all medical specialties and professional verticals, from primary care to oncology, physician to nurse audiences, and office practices to hospitals and managed care.

At Haymarket, Mike has helped lead the Medical Communications Division in its evolution as a data-centric digital media company, launching new brands in haematology, gastroenterology, and ophthalmology; developing a Clinical Content Hub; and charting a path forward for flagship brand MPR with a recent major investment. All of this has allowed MCG to forecast 18% growth in FY21 revenue and 11% growth in contribution.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005551/en/

Contacts:

Kelley Slavik, Communications Manager, Haymarket Media US

kelley.slavik@haymarketmedia.com

Cherry Ye, Business Communications Manager, Haymarket Media Group

cherry.ye@haymarket.com