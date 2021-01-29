PPX Mining Corp: PPX Announces Private Placement Extension

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") announces that, further to its news releases dated November 20, 2020 and January 4, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange has granted a further extension to March 5, 2021 for closing and filing final documentation in respect of the Company's previously announced private placement.

