PredictMedix Inc.: Predictmedix Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (the "Meeting"). The requisite approval of shareholders for the following items, all as more particularly described in the information circular of the Company dated December 21, 2020 (the "Circular"), was received at the Meeting:

1. setting the number of directors of the Company at four;

2. the re-election of Sheldon Kales, Rahul Kushwah, Tomas Sipos and Ajit Kumar as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

3. the re-appointment of Harbourside CPA LLP (previously Buckley Dodds LLP) as the Company's auditors; and

4. the authorization of the Company to make an application to the Supreme Court of British Columbia pursuant to Section 229 of Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) ("Section 229 Application"). The only omissions, defects, errors or irregularities the Company sought to rectify through the Section 229 Application was the Company's failure to hold an annual general meeting during the 2019 calendar year and distribute interim and annual financial statements. There were no other undisclosed omissions, defects, errors or irregularities that Predictmedix needed to cure.

A complete copy of the Circular is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

Predictmedix is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

