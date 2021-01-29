Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to enter into a two year employment agreement (the "Employment Agreement") with current CEO and director John Gillberry. Pursuant to the Employment Agreement, Mr. Gillberry's compensation will be solely security-based, whereby he will be issued five (5) million options of the Company in accordance with Lendified's stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.05 per option for a period of 10 years from the date of the grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Regarding the Employment Agreement, Mr. Gillberry stated, "I believe in the future of this Company and I am confident that I can deliver value to its shareholders."

Guy Charette, Chairman of the Board added, "Mr. Gillberry's willingness to accept a completely security-based compensation arrangement is evidence of his dedication and confidence in the Company's future. We are excited for the future of the Company under Mr. Gillberry's leadership."

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian FinTech company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small businesses across Canada through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Further Information

For further information regarding Lendified, please contact:

John Gillberry, Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-844-451-3594

john.gillberry@lendified.com

