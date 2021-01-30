NeutriSci International Inc: NeutriSci Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") in which it raised gross proceeds of $370,050.

This Placement consisted of 2,467,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 until January 29, 2023. All securities issued in connection with this Placement are subject to a hold period expiring May 30, 2021.

NeutriSci is using the net proceeds of the Placement for production runs relating to the product launch in Japan, and for general working capital purposes.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

