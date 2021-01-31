Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 31.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
+141% - Halo Collective liefert beeindruckende, steil steigende Umsatzkurve!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QF37 ISIN: KYG9103H1020 Ticker-Symbol: 6K4 
Tradegate
29.01.21
21:56 Uhr
5,950 Euro
+0,100
+1,71 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRITERRAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRITERRAS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8005,95029.01.
PR Newswire
31.01.2021 | 11:04
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Triterras, Inc. - TRIT; TRITW

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Triterras, Inc. ("Triterras" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRIT; TRITW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Triterras and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 17, 2020, Triterras stated that Rhodium was seeking a moratorium to shield itself from creditor actions while it planned to restructure its debts and continue its business as a going concern.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.11, or 31%, to close at $9.09 per share on December 17, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Company's warrant price fell $1.09, or 35%, to close at $2.01 per warrant on December 17, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

TRITERRAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.