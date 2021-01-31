Australian-wide network of game-changing hydrogen technology clusters unveiled

- $1.75m to be invested in 13 clusters across all states & territories
- Clusters will foster a multi-billion dollar, globally competitive hydrogen industry
PERTH, Australia, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A network of regional hydrogen technology clusters has today been unveiled across Australia, as part of a drive to establish a nationwide hydrogen cluster.
Spearheaded by National Energy Resources Australia (NERA), the national cluster (which would operate as a virtual network) will establish a global identity and a recognised brand for Australian hydrogen technology and expertise. It will also aid the development of the hydrogen supply chain, reduce overlaps and identify gaps in the development, deployment, and commercialisation of new hydrogen focused technologies.
The establishment of the regional hydrogen technology clusters announced today - which cover all of Australia's states and territories - follows the conclusion of a seed funding selection program started by NERA in September. NERA has also been able to leverage a range of funding commitments from state and territory governments around the country, as well as industry financial support.
NERA CEO Miranda Taylor said today's announcement was a crucial step in building the skills, capacities and commercialisation opportunities necessary to unlock Australia's enormous potential to create a globally competitive hydrogen industry that, according to a 2019 Deloitte report, could increase Australia's GDP up to $26 billion.
"Today marks a great step forward in Australia's capability in developing hydrogen technologies. These regional clusters, all of which have the support of their state and territory governments, have been established around key, existing hydrogen projects and technology supply chains in strategic locations that have a demonstrated capacity to support them.
"This will ensure long-term local cohesion and sustainable capability across the emerging hydrogen value chain."
The development of a national hydrogen cluster was identified by the 2019 National Hydrogen Strategy as an important component to scale up Australia's domestic industry to become a global hydrogen competitor.
Today's announcement continues NERA's active role in coordinating collaborative opportunities to realise Australia's hydrogen potential across the hydrogen value chain and ensure that Australian companies are well placed to supply new technology, products and services to domestic and international markets.
Ends
State/
Cluster name
Cluster leads/members
Initial NERA, state
ACT
Canberra Region Hydrogen
Evoenergy, ANU, Smart Energy
$100,000
NSW
Hunter Hydrogen Technology
University of Newcastle and 14
$200,000
NT
Territory Hydrogen Cluster
Darwin Innovation Hub along with
$200,000
Qld
Queensland Hydrogen Industry
Regional Development Australia
$100,000
SA
South Australian Hub-to-Hub ("SA-
EfficientSeePty Ltd and Mumford
$100,000
Tas
Bell Bay Hydrogen Technology
Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing
$100,000
Vic
Gippsland Hydrogen Technology
Committee for Gippsland on
$250,000
Clayton Hydrogen Technology
GrapheneX, CSIRO, Swinburne,
$150,000
Greater Geelong Hydrogen
Startupbootcamp
$150,000
Mallee Hydrogen Technology
Mallee Regional Innovation
$50,000
WA
Western Australian Hydrogen
Hydrogen Society of Australia on
$200,000
Karratha Hydrogen Technology
City of Karratha with support from
$75,000
Peel and South-West Metro
Murdoch University and six
$75,000
Interview requests with NERA CEO Miranda Taylor, state and territory ministers and cluster leaders are to be submitted to NERA's communications team:
For the purposes of Australian regional media, NERA has quotes available from the governments of all Australia's seven states and territories.
Contact:
Russell Yeo
NERA Communications Manager
russell.yeo@nera.org.au
+61 (0)421 637028
About NERA:
NERA is an Industry Growth Centre established under the Australian Government Innovation and Competitiveness Agenda with a focus on the energy resources sector.
NERA is working to maximise the value to the Australian economy by developing an energy resources sector that is globally competitive, sustainable, innovative and diverse.
NERA is engaged across the value chain to achieve significant industry efficiencies; identify and support digital, automation and other innovative technologies; develop future workforce skills; and ensure that there are regulatory frameworks that support future investment, innovation, productivity and global trade.