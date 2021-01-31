Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG, a globally operating biopharmaceutical company, announces record preliminary revenues for 2020 and confirms its financial outlook (strong increase in sales; net-loss for the year). The Company closed the year with revenues of Euro 8.1 mn (2019: Euro 6.1 mn), an all-time high and an increase of 33%, a gain of 55% compared to 2019's revenues adjusted for an extraordinary effect from a licensing contract (2019 adjusted: Euro 5.2 m). The comparison reflects the effect of the strong demand for the Carragelose®-based antiviral portfolio driven by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.Marinomed Biotech: weekly performance: 2.56% Agrana: The Supervisory Board of Agrana Beteiligungs-AG appointed Markus Mühleisen to the position of CEO of Agrana Beteiligungs-AG ...

