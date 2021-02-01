Cytiva acquires Vanrx Pharmasystems, Canadian aseptic filling innovator

- Cytiva will now provide "idea to injection" solutions to customers and the market

- Addition to portfolio supports global trends towards smaller manufacturing and the advent of personalized therapies

- First acquisition by company since becoming Cytiva in April 2020

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytiva has acquired Vanrx Pharmasystems, a Canadian company that makes robotic aseptic filling machines to fill vials, syringes, and cartridges with reduced risk and increased speed to patients.

This is the first acquisition by Cytiva. Emmanuel Ligner, President and CEO, Cytiva, says: "Since becoming a Danaher operating company in April 2020, we have already begun fueling innovation and re-investing in the business for the benefit of our customers and their patients. We are thrilled to welcome the Vanrx associates to our family and look forward to working together on delivering meaningful solutions for biomanufacturers."

The Vanrx portfolio complements Cytiva's manufacturing capacity solutions. Whereas great progress has until now focused on drug substances, this innovation is focused on drug product, which is a critical last step before distribution to patients. Global trends toward smaller batches and personalized therapies are changing the growing USD 300 billion biologics market[1], and the complete bioprocessing workflow must include aseptic filling solutions.

Olivier Loeillot, Vice President and Head of BioProcess, Cytiva, says: "Cytiva becomes the first 'idea to injection' biotechnology company by bringing Vanrx into our already strong portfolio. From drug development, through drug substance and now into drug product, we can help biomanufacturers bring their therapies to patients faster. Vanrx will enhance Cytiva FlexFactory platforms and KUBio modular facilities, enabling us to accelerate biomanufacturing from start to finish."

Vanrx's flagship products are the SA25 Aseptic Filling Workcell and Microcell Vial Filler, which automate aseptic filling using robotics within closed, gloveless isolators. These standardized, flexible systems provide a fast and certain path to filling capacity as the final step in manufacturing clinical and commercial biopharmaceuticals. The company counts leading biopharmaceutical companies as its customers.

Vanrx was founded in 2007 by Chris Procyshyn and Ross Gold and currently has over 120 associates, all of whom have been offered employment with Cytiva.

Chris Procyshyn, Vanrx co-founder and CEO, says: "We created Vanrx to enable every company to manufacture safe and cost-effective injectable therapies. Our own experience told us that new technologies are needed to support next-generation therapies and personalized medicine.

"Cytiva is a perfect home for what we have built. Thanks to their reach, we will be able to help our current and future customers change the lives of even more patients around the world."

