CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announces the appointment of Professor Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs.

Doctor of Medicine specialized in Heart Surgery, Christian Latrémouille is a Professor at Paris University, formed by the recent merger of Paris-Descartes (Paris V) and Paris-Diderot (Paris VII) Universities.

Before joining CARMAT, Christian Latrémouille was, since 2017, Head of the Cardiovascular Surgery Department at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris. He began his career in 1993 as Senior Specialist Registrar within Prof. Alain Carpentier's prestigious Cardiac Surgery department at the Broussais Hospital in Paris. Upon validation of a PhD in xenotransplantation, in 1995 he took charge of the heart transplant program. Initially Clinical Lecturer in 1995 and then University Lecturer in 2000, in 2004 he was appointed Associate Professor at Paris-Descartes University, university chair of Clinical Anatomy and hospital chair of adult Cardiac Surgery. Since then, he has been entrusted with the preclinical development phase of the CARMAT bioprosthetic total artificial heart.

Building on this experience, he performed the world's first-in-man implantation of the CARMAT heart on December 18, 2013. He then became Principal Investigator of the CARMAT heart's safety and feasibility study. Subsequently, during the PIVOTAL study, he continued as Proctor Principal, ensuring the training of all the new teams joining the project.

This career path makes him the only heart surgeon in the world to have participated in the CARMAT heart's entire clinical assessment process.

"I particularly appreciate the trust put in me by allowing me to join CARMAT's teams. The recent granting of CE marking and the prospect of soon performing the first human implants in the United States represent a major milestone in the development of CARMAT. Drawing on my experience, I am pleased to be able to take part in the final leg of this project in order to enable as many patients as possible to benefit from this innovative, ambitious and accomplished technology whose notion of quality of life remains the primary purpose", says Prof. Latrémouille, CARMAT's new Director of Surgical Affairs.

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, adds: "It is an immense pleasure to welcome Christian Latrémouille to our management team. His arrival marks the completion of the structuring of our Management Committee with a view to preparing the launch of our Aeson device. His surgical expertise coupled with the unique experience he has acquired with CARMAT will be pivotal to the successful ramping up of our commercial launch. In his new role, Christian Latrémouille will accompany and oversee hospitals from the training phase through to patient treatment

About CARMAT: the world's most advanced total artificial heart project

A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated with heart disease, the world's leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is continuously connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world for inventing Carpentier-Edwards heart valves, which are the most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group, world aerospace leader.

The first physiologic heart replacement therapy: given its size, the use of highly biocompatible materials, its unique self-regulation system and its pulsatile nature, the CARMAT total artificial heart could, assuming a successful clinical development, potentially save the lives of thousands of patients each year with no risk of rejection and with an enhanced quality of life.

A project leader acknowledged at a European level: with the backing of the European Commission, CARMAT has been granted the largest subsidy ever given to an SME by Bpifrance; a total of €33 million.

Strongly committed, prestigious founders and shareholders: Matra Défense SAS (subsidiary of the Airbus Group), Professor Alain Carpentier, the Centre Chirurgical Marie Lannelongue, Truffle Capital, a leading European venture capital firm, ALIAD (Air Liquide's venture capital investor), CorNovum (an investment holding company held 50-50 by Bpifrance and the French State), the family offices of Pierre Bastid (Lohas), of Dr. Antonino Ligresti (Santé Holdings S.R.L.), of the Gaspard family (Corely Belgium SPRL and Bratya SPRL) and of M. Pierre-Edouard Stérin (BAD 21 SPRL), Groupe Therabel as well as the thousands of institutional and individual shareholders who have placed their trust in CARMAT.

