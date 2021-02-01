Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP announced today that it intends to open an office in Brussels, Belgium this summer.

"In the wake of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, companies in the region and around the globe will face continued challenges in navigating an evolving legal framework," said Bill Dougherty, Chairman of Simpson Thacher's Executive Committee. "The Brussels office will complement the Firm's presence in London and will focus on providing our clients with advice on European merger control and competition law and regulations concerning foreign direct investment before the European Commission, the European Courts and Member States of the European Union."

This expansion follows the recent announcement of the addition of leading antitrust lawyer, Antonio Bavasso, to the Firm. Antonio, who officially joined Simpson Thacher today, has more than 20 years of experience advising on some of the most high-profile and precedent-setting merger, behavioural and litigation cases internationally. He is both U.K. and Italy-qualified.

"Simpson Thacher's global Antitrust and Trade Regulation Practice is outstanding and I'm excited to be part of the Firm's planned expansion into Brussels," said Antonio. "This will further enhance the Firm's ability to provide clients with sophisticated and comprehensive advice to address their most pressing antitrust, competition and foreign direct investment issues in the European Union and United Kingdom."

"Our expansion into Brussels perfectly complements our existing work in London and strengthens our broader global transactional and regulatory teams advising clients on their European interests, particularly in the wake of Brexit and the accelerating regulation of digital and technology companies on both sides of the Atlantic," noted Jason Glover, Managing Partner of the Firm's London Office. "Antonio's experience advising some of the world's most prominent companies, including many leading technology companies, on competition and transactional issues makes him exceedingly well-positioned to assist clients as they traverse a changing landscape."

ABOUT SIMPSON THACHER

Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP (www.simpsonthacher.com) is one of the world's leading international law firms. The Firm was established in 1884 and has more than 1,000 lawyers. Headquartered in New York with offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Tokyo and Washington, D.C., the Firm provides coordinated legal advice and transactional capability to clients around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210131005060/en/

Contacts:

Caroline Fatchett

Assoc. Director, Communication

Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP

T: +1-212-455-3694

caroline.fatchett@stblaw.com