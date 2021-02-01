For UK medical and trade media only

Rivaroxaban is the first oral Factor Xa Inhibitor to be approved to treat children with VTE and to prevent VTE recurrence. 1

Paediatric use of rivaroxaban is based on data from the phase III paediatric thromboembolism programme, EINSTEIN-Junior.2

Bayer has received approval for the use of its oral Factor Xa inhibitor Xarelto (rivaroxaban) to treat VTE and to prevent VTE recurrence in children from birth to below 18 years after at least 5 days of initial parenteral anticoagulation treatment, including catheter related thrombosis, cerebral vein and sinus thrombosis.1 The use of a new formulation and strength granules for oral suspension 1mg/ml was also approved.1

Rivaroxaban is the first oral Factor Xa Inhibitor approved for paediatric treatment and secondary prevention of VTE. Paediatric VTE typically occurs in severely ill children who need frequent hospitalisations for extended periods of time, leading to these patients being at an increased risk of VTE.3,4

The approval follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency in November 2020, which recommended approval in the European Union. This CHMP recommendation and approval also apply to the UK.

Dr Philip Connor, Paediatric Haematologist at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales, said: "this is great news for children and their parents in the UK. VTE in paediatrics is quickly becoming a well-recognised cause of significant morbidity and mortality in children as most children diagnosed with VTE have a serious underlying primary illness such as cancer.5 Paediatric patients now have a direct oral anticoagulant option that does not require regular injections or monitoring."

"We are delighted that rivaroxaban is now approved for use in children with VTE and for the prevention of recurrent VTE in children in the UK. This provides physicians with an alternative treatment option and the ability to manage this potentially life-threatening condition in a vulnerable patient population group", said Brendon Gray, Medical Director at Bayer UK.

About Paediatric Venous Thromboembolism (VTE)

Paediatric VTE includes cerebral vein and sinus thrombosis (a blood clot in the brain), central venous catheter related thrombosis, pulmonary embolism (a blood clot that travels to the lung), and deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot in a deep vein).

Due to improved diagnosis, treatment and survival rates amongst children with life-threatening or chronic medical conditions, as well as increased awareness among paediatricians, venous thromboembolism (VTE) is being identified more often in hospitalised children.3,4 The most common risk factor for VTE in children is venous catheterisation.4

Currently, recommended treatment options for VTE include unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin, and fondaparinux with or without a vitamin K antagonist therapy.

About Bayer

