Tectonic Gold Plc - Designation into the Apex segment of AQSE Growth Market

1 February 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Designation into the Apex segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market

Tectonic Gold (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System explorer, is pleased to announce that the Aquis Stock Exchange has promoted the Company to the Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market.

Apex is the market segment for larger and more established businesses. Companies in the Apex segment have to meet minimum criteria and commit to best practice in corporate governance including the following::

A minimum market capitalisation of £10 million;

At least 25% of shares in public hands;

At least 2 market makers;

A minimum 2 years' trading history; and

Adopted a recognised corporate governance code

Brett Boynton, Managing Director of Tectonic Gold commented

"This formal recognition by Aquis of Tectonic's performance is a real boost and we are very pleased to take all of our shareholders into the Apex segment. We have great momentum now with exciting initial results from the campaign and plan to make the most of the opportunity to grow our status both as a gold investment and a leader in Intrusive Related Gold System exploration. "

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 Aquis Stock Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

+44 20 3005 5000

Ends