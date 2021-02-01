Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung am Wochenende: Rallyetrigger am Montag!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KB1R ISIN: GB00B9276C59 Ticker-Symbol: LYC1 
Stuttgart
01.02.21
08:05 Uhr
0,016 Euro
+0,001
+8,97 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.02.2021 | 08:04
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tectonic Gold Plc - Designation into the Apex segment of AQSE Growth Market

Tectonic Gold Plc - Designation into the Apex segment of AQSE Growth Market

PR Newswire

London, January 29

1 February 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Designation into the Apex segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market

Tectonic Gold (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System explorer, is pleased to announce that the Aquis Stock Exchange has promoted the Company to the Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market.

Apex is the market segment for larger and more established businesses. Companies in the Apex segment have to meet minimum criteria and commit to best practice in corporate governance including the following::

  • A minimum market capitalisation of £10 million;
  • At least 25% of shares in public hands;
  • At least 2 market makers;
  • A minimum 2 years' trading history; and
  • Adopted a recognised corporate governance code

Brett Boynton, Managing Director of Tectonic Gold commented

"This formal recognition by Aquis of Tectonic's performance is a real boost and we are very pleased to take all of our shareholders into the Apex segment. We have great momentum now with exciting initial results from the campaign and plan to make the most of the opportunity to grow our status both as a gold investment and a leader in Intrusive Related Gold System exploration. "

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
Aquis Stock Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5000

Ends

TECTONIC GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.