National Energy Resources Australia has actioned its instructions from the 2019 National Hydrogen Strategy by investing an initial $1.75 million in 13 regional clusters across all states and territories designed to establish Australia's global identity in hydrogen technology and expertise.From pv magazine Australia Australia is keen to corner the hydrogen market. As a nation, Australia has excessive natural resources of wind and solar that will generate the green hydrogen set to become the fuel of the century. Australia also has non-renewable resources that can generate hydrogen of the grey and ...

