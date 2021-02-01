Tests by 7X Energy show that ground cover material showed promise, but projects will likely still need to prove the long-term durability, degradation rates, and validation of installation labor and O&M.From pv magazine USA PV module production is increasingly changing from mono-facial to bifacial panels as the production gains and resulting project returns from bifacial panels are being validated. Many sources are projecting that bifacial production will overtake mono-facial within the next three to five years. Rich Clark, VP of Engineering, 7X Energy In order to maximize production returns, we ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
