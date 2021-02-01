Anzeige
Montag, 01.02.2021
Ad-hoc-Meldung am Wochenende: Rallyetrigger am Montag!?
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2021 | 08:05
70 Leser



Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 05/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-02-01 08:00 CET --
PERIOD             COMPANY TICKER                  EVENT                  MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    04.12.2020  -  Baltic Technology Ventures      Subscription period    RIG   
       26.02.2021   BTE1R                                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.01.2021  -  Lietuvos Respublikos            Government securities  VLN   
       31.03.2021   Vyriausybe                      auction                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    25.01.2021  -  INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L   Buyback                VLN   
       25.03.2021                                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.02.2021  -  Klaipedos nafta KNF1L           Sales figures          VLN   
       05.02.2021                                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       01.02.2021  Apranga APG1L                   Sales figures          VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       01.02.2021  Lietuvos Respublikos            Government securities  VLN   
                    Vyriausybe LTGB002029A          auction                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       03.02.2021  Latvenergo ELEK                 Extraordinary General  RIG   
                                                    Meeting                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       03.02.2021  Valsts Kase / Treasury of       Government securities  RIG   
                    Latvia LVGA013725A              auction                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       03.02.2021  NEO Finance NEOFI               Extraordinary General  VLN   
                                                    Meeting                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       04.02.2021  LITGRID LGD1L                   Interim report, 12     VLN   
                                                    months                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       04.02.2021  Amber Grid AMG1L                Interim report, 12     VLN   
                                                    months                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       04.02.2021  Valsts Kase / Treasury of       Coupon payment date    RIG   
                    Latvia LVGB066221A                                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       04.02.2021  Valsts Kase / Treasury of       Maturity date          RIG   
                    Latvia LVGB066221A                                          



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
