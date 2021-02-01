Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 05/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-02-01 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures Subscription period RIG 26.02.2021 BTE1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.03.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 25.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 05.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2021 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB002029A auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2021 Latvenergo ELEK Extraordinary General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Government securities RIG Latvia LVGA013725A auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Coupon payment date RIG Latvia LVGB066221A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Maturity date RIG Latvia LVGB066221A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
