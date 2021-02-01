DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Tectonic Gold plc transfer to Apex segment

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Tectonic Gold plc transfer to Apex segment 01-Feb-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AQSE announces that Tectonic Gold plc (Ticker: TTAU ISIN: GB00B9276C59) has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 1 February 2021. The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1164593 01-Feb-2021

February 01, 2021 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)