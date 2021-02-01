Anzeige
WKN: A1KB1R ISIN: GB00B9276C59 Ticker-Symbol: LYC1 
Stuttgart
01.02.21
08:05 Uhr
0,016 Euro
+0,001
+8,97 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
01.02.2021 | 09:01
Aquis Stock Exchange: Tectonic Gold plc transfer to Apex segment

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Tectonic Gold plc transfer to Apex segment 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Tectonic Gold plc transfer to Apex segment 
01-Feb-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AQSE announces that Tectonic Gold plc (Ticker: TTAU  ISIN: GB00B9276C59) has successfully applied to transfer its 
admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 1 
February 2021. 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill 
London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1164593 01-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
