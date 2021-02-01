Picton Property Income Ltd - Directorate Change

1 February 2021

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Directorate Change

Further to the succession plan announcement of 12 October 2020, Picton confirms that Nicholas Thompson has now retired from his role as Chairman of the Board and non-executive Director.

As part of this process, non-executive director, Lena Wilson CBE takes over as Chair of the Company with immediate effect. She will also Chair the Nomination Committee and sit on both the Property Valuation Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Michael Morris, Chief Executive, commented "I would like to sincerely thank Nick, on behalf of the rest of the Board and the wider Picton team for his excellent leadership, guidance and contribution, since the Company was established in 2005. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future".

For further information:

Tavistock

Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Lena Wilson CBE

c/o Northern Trust, 01481 745001, team_picton@ntrs.com

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £675 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 Dec 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

END