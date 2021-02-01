Denmark's Better Energy is building the PV facility in Denmark's southernmost region. Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck has agreed to buy the power generated by the plant over a seven-year period.Danish renewable energy developer Better Energy has secured a seven-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 34 MW solar power plant it will build in the Guldborgsund Municipality, in southern Denmark. The company said the solar park will be grid-connected within the next 12 months. Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck will buy the electricity generated by the solar park at an undisclosed price. ...

