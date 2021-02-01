DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Initiation - Social impact returning secure income

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Initiation - Social impact returning secure income 01-Feb-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 1 February 2021 Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Initiation - Social impact returning secure income Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) has grown its portfolio strongly since IPO, bringing a much-needed new supply of supported housing to market and building its base of secure income. We expect acquisitions, rent indexation and the completion of forward-funded developments to drive further strong earnings growth in FY20 and FY21 and, with rent collection unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, further growth in DPS. The FY20e DPS of 5.18p represents a yield of c 5%, with good prospects for indexed growth. Combined with robust rent collection, this is in our view attractive in a continuing low interest rate environment. The shares trade at around NAV, a little above the average since IPO (c 0.95x) but below the peak (1.07x). Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

