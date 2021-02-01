Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
+141% Rekord Umsatz! Halo Collective - Turnaround gezündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
01.02.2021 | 09:31
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison Investment Research Limited: Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Initiation - Social impact returning secure income

DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Initiation - Social impact returning secure income 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Initiation - Social impact returning 
secure income 
01-Feb-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 1 February 2021 
 
Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Initiation - Social impact returning secure income 
Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) has grown its portfolio strongly since IPO, bringing a much-needed new supply 
of supported housing to market and building its base of secure income. We expect acquisitions, rent indexation and the 
completion of forward-funded developments to drive further strong earnings growth in FY20 and FY21 and, with rent 
collection unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, further growth in DPS. 
 
The FY20e DPS of 5.18p represents a yield of c 5%, with good prospects for indexed growth. Combined with robust rent 
collection, this is in our view attractive in a continuing low interest rate environment. The shares trade at around 
NAV, a little above the average since IPO (c 0.95x) but below the peak (1.07x). 
 
Click here to view the full report. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information please contact Edison: 
Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745 
 
financials@edisongroup.com 
 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1164619 01-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.