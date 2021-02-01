DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Epigenomics AG
Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Deutschland
29th January 2021
Notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act
Dear Sirs,
Referring to the voting rights notification dated 06/01/2021 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Epigenomics AG on 01/01/2021, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):
Kirstin Coyle, Vice President
Regulatory Operations
Morgan Stanley
