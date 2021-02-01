Tillster to provide innovative in-store kiosks for leading UK motorway service operator

Tillster, the global leader in digital ordering solutions for restaurants, today announces its partnership with Welcome Break, one of the UK's leading motorway service operators, to power in-storekiosk ordering and experiences for its Burger King franchises. Welcome Break selected Tillster during a competitive vetting process, noting the software provider's best-in-class kiosk technology as a primary driver for the partnership.

A franchisee of Burger King in the UK, Welcome Break has extensive experience operating world-class food and retail brands, running 44 service areas and 31 hotels across the UK that together attract more than 85 million customers annually.

When Welcome Break began its search for a kiosk partner, it prioritized those with practice creating superior ordering experiences through customization, speed of service and ease of transaction.

"It's imperative that our guests are well cared for whenever they select Welcome Break, and so it was important that our Burger King kiosk partner offered the kinds of seamless, efficient and memorable experiences our travelers have come to know and expect. The digital customer ordering experience is extremely important ensuring customers can easily find what they are looking for," said Kash Ghedia, Chief Information Officer at Welcome Break.

"At the same time, we wanted our kiosk provider to have experience creating a roadmap for the future of ordering processes and technology. Tillster provided all this and more with its premium software and experience, as evidenced by its extensive history of delivering engaging encounters for well-known brands."

As Tillster continues to automate and improve brand interactions with guests, the kiosks provide another useful service that will allow Welcome Break to power further success at its Burger King franchises data gathering. With each transaction, Tillster provides visibility into customer behaviors and preferences, helping brands to better understand customer upsell and cross-sell opportunities. And for the brand, the ability to see important metrics like uptime is also important.

Welcome Break launched Tillster-powered kiosk services at 28 stores and will soon launch at an additional location, each providing additional data to better inform customer offerings and meaningful interactions.

"With more than 60 years of experience serving guests on the go, Welcome Break is a well-established franchisor with success across a variety of iconic restaurant brands, making the brand a perfect partner for our industry-leading kiosk experiences," said Hope Neiman, Chief Marketing Officer at Tillster. "Our kiosk software will support the easy, efficient ordering experiences that allow guests to have it their way. We look forward to a long relationship with Welcome Break and are excited to help them continue to lead the market."

To learn more about the advancements Tillster is making in restaurant technology and customer experience globally, visit Tillster.com.

About Tillster

Tillster is the global leader in powering online ordering and delivery solutions for restaurant brands looking to increase revenue and achieve operational efficiencies. Enabling nearly 50 million digital orders per year, it offers the added dimension of integrated marketing and data mining so that restaurants can realize more orders, more often, more ways. With teams in the US, Europe, and Asia, Tillster serves more than 100 global and regional brands, including Burger King, Baskin-Robbins, Freddy's Frozen Custard Steakburgers, Jollibee Foods Corporation, and Pizza Hut. For more information, please visit http://www.tillster.com.

About Welcome Break

Welcome Break is one of the UK's leading motorway service operators, running 44 service areas and 31 hotels across the UK. Welcome Break fuel forecourts, EV charging and amenity buildings are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and attract 85 million customers annually.

Formed in 1959, Welcome Break has 5,000 employees who strive to provide a superior customer experience. It operates world class food and retail brands such as Waitrose, Starbucks, Subway, WHSmith, KFC, Pizza Express and Burger King, as well hotels under the Ramada and Days Inn brands.

The business is majority owned by Applegreen plc, the roadside convenience retailer, with operations across the UK, Ireland and the US.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005018/en/

Contacts:

Katie Huff

Trevelino/Keller

404-214-0722 x102

khuff@trevelinokeller.com