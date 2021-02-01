The feed-in tariff granted reduces each quarter, in line with how much solar capacity was installed in the previous three-month period.From pv magazine France France's energy regulator the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE) has published the feed-in tariffs for rooftop PV systems with a generation capacity of up to 100 kW, for the first quarter of 2021. The FIT levels are reduced quarter by quarter according to the new capacity for which connection requests were received in the previous three-month period. Different tariffs are applied depending on the system sizes and the project location, ...

