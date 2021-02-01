Lleida.net reaches 200 patents with three new recognitions in Canada and Taiwan

MADRID, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canadian and Taiwanese authorities have granted the technology services company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) three new patents, bringing its intellectual property portfolio to 200.

In Canada, the company has received a patent for its "METHOD FOR CERTIFYING DELIVERY OF SMS/MMS DATA MESSAGES TO MOBILE TERMINALS" and for its "METHOD FOR CERTIFYING THE SENDING OF ELECTRONIC MAIL."

Both are valid for 20 years. These two patents are key for the certification service to be offered by telecommunication operators and postal operators in Canada, as Lleida.net's services are already offered in countries such as the United Arab Emirates or Colombia.

"For us, the fact that in just a few years our intellectual property portfolio has grown to 200 patents sends a clear message to our investors," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company."

North America is a key market for the company, and we plan to make every effort to enter Canada and the United States with all our services in the near future," he added. Similarly, the Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO) has granted another patent, for its "METHOD FOR THE CERTIFICATION OF ELECTRONIC MAIL CONTAINING A RECOGNISED ELECTRONIC SIGNATURE ON THE PART OF A TELECOMMUNICATIONS OPERATOR."

Lleida.net currently has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the digital signature industry worldwide.

Investment in intellectual property has given the company decades of rights to exploit its technology in more than 50 countries on five continents.

The company is listed on the OTCQX in New York, BME Growth in Madrid and Euronext Growth in Paris.

Today, its proprietary methods are recognised as valid for certifying legal notices in procurement processes by authorities in more than 70 countries.

Media contact:

The Paloma Project

Media, rpl@thepalomaproject.com

+356-7946-7486

https://Lleida.net

