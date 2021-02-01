Moody's announced today that it has appointed Sabine Lochmann as Global Head of Moody's ESG Measures. In this newly-established role, Ms. Lochmann will lead the ESG measures business within Moody's ESG Solutions Group, which was formed in September 2020 to serve the growing global demand for ESG and climate analytics. Ms. Lochmann will report to Andrea Blackman, Global Head of Moody's ESG Solutions.

"Our customers are increasingly seeking ESG information as a key input for strategic planning, investment decisions, and risk analysis. Moody's is committed to meeting market needs by providing trusted data, insights and standards that help decision makers act with confidence," said Ms. Blackman. "Sabine's extensive expertise will be key to the continued development of Moody's ESG solutions suite and support our mission to advance clarity, knowledge and fairness in an interconnected world."

Moody's suite of ESG measures includes ESG data, scores, assessments, controversy monitoring, screening tools, portfolio construction, and review and benchmarking tools that help identify material factors affecting ESG performance, risks and opportunities as well as the impact companies and organizations have on key stakeholders. A wide range of companies, banks, insurers, asset managers and owners, and index providers globally use Moody's ESG measures to put sustainability at the heart of product innovation, investment decisions, and risk management activities.

Moody's ESG Solutions Group is powered by its affiliates V.E, a pioneer in the ESG space with over 30 years experience producing ESG and sustainability assessments, and Four Twenty Seven, an award-winning provider of climate risk data and market intelligence. Ms. Lochmann will continue to serve as the President of V.E, which she has led since 2019.

ABOUT MOODY'S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody's ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody's data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services. It houses Moody's affiliates V.E and Four Twenty Seven.

For more information visit Moody's ESG Climate Risk hub at www.moodys.com/esg

