M&C Saatchi has reset its proposition under new CEO, Moray MacLennan, outlined at a capital markets day (CMD), with speakers from across the group's activities and geographies. With eight agency mergers and 14 loss-making entities closed and much-strengthened governance, the group is now well placed to build on its strengths, aligning creative with technology and data. The financial upheaval has not affected client retention or restrained new business performance, which has been strong. The five-year plan sets out targets for 6% revenue CAGR to FY25, with an increase in the operating margin to 18%, three times the current level. Year-end net cash was £33m.

