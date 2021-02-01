The Japanese brand will continue to sell third-party-made modules under its brand in its home market, as it already does overseas, but in-house PV wafer, cell and module production will halt by the end of fiscal year 2022.Panasonic today announced it will exit the solar manufacturing industry within 14 months. The Japanese brand issued a press release outlining plans to shutter its Malaysian factory, liquidate its Panasonic Solar Energy Malaysia subsidiary, and lay off staff, by March next year. The manufacture of solar wafers, cells and modules at the company's domestic fab, in Shimane prefecture, ...

