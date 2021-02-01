Acquisition Opens New Markets in Europe and adds Construction Engineering Claims Capabilities

McLarens, a leading, global independent insurance services provider is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Vanderwal Joosten (VWJ), a leading construction and engineering, environmental, liability, and agricultural loss adjusting and technical claims investigation firm in the Netherlands.

With 25+ years of experience, VWJ's team of 30 plus adjusters, technical engineers, and lawyers is spread across four offices in Eindhoven, Rotterdam, Schiphol, and Utrecht, serving clients throughout the country and internationally. VWJ's highly experienced adjusters deliver technical loss adjusting and investigating services focusing on construction, civil and mechanical engineering, energy, and natural resources as well as casualty related losses.

Natural Progression

Since 2007, VWJ has been the committed international affiliate of McLarens in the Netherlands. The acquisition represents a natural progression of this trusted relationship and is a perfect fit with McLarens' strategy to expand into continental Europe. VWJ will add significant technical expertise and investigative skills in the construction and engineering and casualty claims sectors to McLarens' successful loss adjusting and claims management business.

The acquired business will continue to be managed by Gerrit Taal, Managing Director. Gerrit will be supported by the current executive leadership team and senior staff who will all remain in their existing roles.

"Over the years, we have established a strong collaborative and beneficial affiliate partnership with VWJ and its amazing team. Our relationship has deepened and we have grown closer as their business matured," said Gary Brown, Chief Executive Officer of McLarens. "We admire VWJ's highly skilled technical adjusters who are passionate about solving the most complex claims, and they do so with the highest level of professionalism. Their work ethic, values, loyal client base, and internal culture complement our organization. We are eager to welcome the VWJ team and their clients to the McLarens' family."

"We are delighted and welcome the acquisition. As a long-standing affiliate of McLarens, we always believed in our strategic partnership and shared vision of building a successful global claims management and loss adjusting business. McLarens' unmistaken commitment to deliver excellence, quality and professional claims investigation services to their clients is matched by ours," added Gerrit Taal, Managing Director at Vanderwal Joosten. "Our two companies are amazingly similar in their business philosophy and culture. We are transparent and client-centric in everything we do. We see natural synergies with McLarens and a strong growth potential in continuing to build a strong loss adjusting and claims management business in the Netherlands and continental Europe. Our entire Management team is excited about the future and ready to join forces with McLarens."

Transaction Details

McLarens purchased 100% of the equity of VWJ. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advisors

McLarens retained Norton Rose Fulbright LLP as their legal advisors, while VWJ retained Bernhaege Advocaten at Veghel as Legal advisors and Dutch Dream Group in connection with this transaction.

About McLarens:

Founded in 1931, McLarens is a leading independent global insurance services provider with offices and operations strategically located in 40 countries around the world. With a focus on complex, commercial and niche markets, the company provides loss adjusting, claims and risk management services, as well as auditing and pre-risk surveying. McLarens' global footprint enables it to provide streamlined consistent service to clients across the world, while at the same time delivering local expertise and responsive service. The company's expert adjusters have an average of over 20 years' experience, operating across a range of industries with specialties including: Property, Crisis Management, Natural Resources, Construction Engineering, Natural Resources, Agriculture, Aviation, Casualty, Marine, FAJ Specie, Global TPA Services and Environmental consulting services. For more information, please visit: www.mclarens.com.

