Eco Wave Power Wins the Smart Port Challenge in Morocco

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eco Wave Power (EWPG Holding AB) is pleased to announce the winning of the Smart Port Challenge Competition held by Morocco's National Ports Agency and National Single Window for foreign trade- PORTNET, together with the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation and Morocco's port community.

The goal of the challenge was to find disruptive solutions that will facilitate transit at Morocco's ports and improve port performance.

The event took place virtually, and Eco Wave Power was represented by Matias Sigal from the Eco Wave Power Business Development Department.

After pitches by seven finalists, and time taken by the judges for deliberation, Eco Wave Power was determined as one of three winners.

The award granted to Eco Wave Power is 100,000 MAD, as well as an opportunity for Morocco to become an Eco Wave Power testing and implementation hub.

One of the Jury members, Dr. Mikael Lind from the Research Institute of Sweden (RISE) congratulated Eco Wave Power for winning the award and said: "I think that Eco Wave Power's solution is very promising for responding to the needs of the port to establish itself as an energy hub and as a contributor to the green conversion of the maritime and the global transport chain."

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power said: "I am very grateful for such recognition by the Smart Port Challenge in Morocco. We are very interested in the Moroccan energy market, and hope that this will be the beginning of a long-term collaboration"

You can watch all pitches and award ceremony in the following link: Smart Port Challenge | Final Demos and Award Ceremony - YouTube

About EWPG Holding AB (SE0012569663)

EWPG Holding AB (publ) ("Eco Wave Power") is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from sea and ocean waves.

EWP is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israel's Ministry of Energy and was labelled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power's project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and from the European Commission's HORIZON2020 framework program. The company is also recognized by the United Nations in receiving the "Climate Action Award".

The Eco Wave Power share (ECOWVE) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se).

Read more about Eco Wave Power at: www.ecowavepower.com

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

inna@ecowavepower.com

+97235094017

Aharon Yehuda, CFO

Aharon@ecowavepower.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/r/eco-wave-power-wins-the-smart-port-challenge-in-morocco,c3276907

The following files are available for download: