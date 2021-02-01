YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Corp Expands with Launch of Render USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company") Is pleased to announce that it has expanded into the United States with the launch of Render USA, LLC ("Render USA"). Render USA represents the expansion of Render.GG, the UK operations of the business.

"This step into the US market represents execution of our playbook to accommodate key resources and contracts," says Kyle Sarwal, CSO of YDX. "By forming an entity in the US, Render USA can now qualify to take on some larger corporate accounts that we simply wouldn't be eligible for through our UK entity. Additionally, most of our staffing and client base exists in the US, so we prefer to operate with corporate structure to better align with these relationships."

YouTube is the 2nd most visited site in the world where people watch an average of five billion videos every day. There are more than 31 million YouTube channels out there and the number of creators earning five figures per year jumped 35%, while those earning six figures increased by 45%. An impressive 73% of US adults use YouTube with more than 16% of all YouTube site traffic coming from the U.S, with nearly half of all the 10M+ channels are from the US.

"Looking at the numbers, it's clear that the US is a key market for Render and our first move is to expand our presence in the country. Most YouTube channels that are generating revenues work through a management agency, our presence in the USA will facilitates a relationship with those agencies and allow an exponential growth." - stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation."This move will go a long way in helping Render secure clients, partnerships and talent in the US." Says Jeff Mashregi, VP Operations of YDX. "There are a number of opportunities which have presented themselves very quickly and have already entered the final negotiation stage, so we know the demand is high. We are all very excited and should have some positive news to release in the days and weeks to come."

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: number of visitors to the exhibition. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Transaction, including: that the Company's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; the inability to finance operations and/or obtain any future strategic investment necessary to implement new technologies; the inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger presence online through new products in esports and VR; the inability to bring Virtual Reality to consumers directly and offer expertise in immersive technologies; and that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect the outcome of the business or operations of the Company, including its results and financial condition. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE: YDX Innovation Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626944/YDX-Innovation-Corp-Expands-with-Launch-of-Render-USA