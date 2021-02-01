Technavio has been monitoring the dental surgical equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.42 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the dental surgical equipment market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Adoption of 3D printing technology is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 1.42 bn.



3M Co., 3Shape AS, A-dec Inc., Carestream Health Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Planmeca Group, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., are some of the major market participants.



The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is one of the major factors driving the market.



The North America region will contribute to 38% of the market share.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., 3Shape AS, A-dec Inc., Carestream Health Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Planmeca Group, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this dental surgical equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Dental Surgical Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product Dental Systems And Equipment Dental Lasers

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dental surgical equipment market report covers the following areas:

Dental Surgical Equipment Market Size

Dental Surgical Equipment Market Trends

Dental Surgical Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies adoption of 3D printing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the dental surgical equipment market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist dental surgical equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dental surgical equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dental surgical equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental surgical equipment market vendors

