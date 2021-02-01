Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Its Disruptive Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Cream Is Now Available on Weedmaps Retail Website

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Grapefruit USA, Inc., (OTCQB:GPFT) ("Grapefruit" or the "Company") a premiere fully licensed California based cannabis company, is announcing today that its patented, disruptive Hourglass time release THC+ Cannabinoid delivery cream is now available on Weedmaps' retail online platform in California.

Weedmaps is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry founded in 2008 with a strong belief in the positive power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to cannabis products to consumers worldwide. Since then, Weedmaps has worked continuously, to be the most accessible, comprehensive cannabis communication platform for consumers and to build software solutions that enable cannabis businesses such as Grapefruit to operate compliantly in the highly regulated state licensed cannabis space.

With respect to the approval of Grapefruit as a Weedmaps vendor, and the listing of its disruptive Hourglass time-release THC+CBD topical cream on Weedmaps, Bradley Yourist, Grapefruit's CEO stated, "The approval of Grapefruit on the Weedmaps' cannabis product platform represents a milestone for our company because it affirms Hourglass' efficacy and makes it simple for our clientele to locate and therefore purchase Hourglass at retailers throughout California. Our customers can simply go online to both locate brick and mortar stores that inventory and sell Hourglass, or order it online and have it delivered directly to their home or office in California via licensed retailers. Another step forward in the dawning of the age of Hourglass.

We anticipate that our new Weedmaps listing will not only attract many new retail customers for Hourglass and other Grapefruit products, but will also expose the "Grapefruit" corporate name, and Grapefruit's trademarked "Hourglass" name on our OTCMarkets ticker symbol "GPFT" to a new, massive national and international cannabis-centric audience which is constantly seeking innovative technology based products such as Hourglass in the cannabis space. Weedmaps is one of the preeminent cannabis retail platforms in the United States, and we are proud to bring our breakthrough Hourglass technology to the Weedmaps family.

The patented technology available exclusively in Grapefruit's Hourglass topical cannabis delivery cream has solved the previously insurmountable difficulties of efficient skin absorption of THC and other cannabinoids, which allows Grapefruit customers to experience the positive results of a predictable delivery of THC/Cannabinoids over time following initial application of the Hourglass cream to the skin. In so doing, Grapefruit's Hourglass Topical Delivery Cream is fundamentally changing the way individuals use THC and cannabinoids to obtain their holistic benefits and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. We welcome Weedmaps community to the Age of the Hourglass"*

*This product is not regulated by the FDA and is not intended to cure, mitigate, treat or prevent disease.

To learn more about our Weedmaps' product page, please visit: https://weedmaps.com/brands/grapefruit/products/grapefruit-hourglass-thc-cannabinoids-time-release-topical-delivery-cream?filter%5BanyWeights%5D%5Bunit%5D%5B0%5D=1&filter%5BboundingRadius%5D=50mi&boost%5Blisting_wmid%5D=390956991&origin=search

To learn more about Grapefruit, please visit Investor Brank Network: https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/clients/grapefruit-usa-inc/

To learn more about Grapefruit's new sustained-release Hourglass THC + Cannabinoid Topical Delivery Cream, please watch this promotional video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cU9MJMgH1w&feature=youtu.be and visit our website at: https://grapefruitblvd.com/hourglass/

To learn more about Grapefruit, please visit our website at: https://grapefruitblvd.com/investor-relations/

About GRAPEFRUIT

Grapefruit's corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Grapefruit cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit's business, including, without limitation: the company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bradley Yourist

ir@grapefruitblvd.com

18776 Blue Dream Crossing, Unit LL1 53-07

Desert Hot Springs, California 92240

(760) 205-1382

https://grapefruitblvd.com/

