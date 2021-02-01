NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on January 29, 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on February 2, 2021. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 2.141.002.497 Increase in share capital 25.256.665? Total share capital following the increase 2.166.259.162 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974