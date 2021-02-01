Creditors refused to postpone payment of the three-year notes for another 36-month term and now face receiving less than half the amount due once a proposed debt restructure is completed, with the balance kept back until January 2024 regardless.Chinese polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly has gone into cross-default after failing to honor US$500 million worth of three-year senior notes issued on the Hong Kong exchange which matured on Saturday. The company this morning confirmed it had failed to secure the permission of 90% of holders of the notes to swap them for fresh three-year investments, triggering ...

