Strattner Financial Group: Strattners(R) launches Strattner.Sphere

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Strattners® (OTC PINK:SCNG) launches Strattner.Sphere, an umbrella brand name which bundles all current and future communications services. Last year, the Company introduced Strattner.Space, Strattner.Voice and Strattner.Alerts as ongoing communications projects. Strattner.Sphere will be a suit of these projects as well as other future communications related products and services.

About Strattners

Strattner Group Corp., also known as Strattners is a publicly traded conglomerate. The core businesses are investment management and its private funds whilst diversifying its brand portfolio in strategic sectors.

IR Contact:

Strattners®

investor.Relations@strattners.com

press@strattners.com

+1 (917) 210-1062

