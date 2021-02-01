Northern Lights Resources Corp.: Northern Lights Resources Receives DTC Eligibility and Blue Sky Clearance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

Northern Lights' share cusip has been approved for DTC Fast allowing holders and their brokers with the ability to process transactions efficiently via Deposit/Withdrawal At Custodian ("DWAC") at the DTC.

"Northern Lights Resources OTCQB listing with DTC eligibility is a key step in the development of our shareholder base." says Jason Bahnsen, CEO of Northern Lights Resources. "With our two key projects located in Arizona and Nevada we want to provide US investors with the opportunity to participate in the exciting exploration success and growth of Northern Lights."

Along with DTC eligibility, Northern Lights has received Blue Sky Clearance in New York, Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. Additional pending states include Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

